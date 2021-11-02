Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron, pointing out that he made clear to the French president at their dinner in June that French conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s evolving strategic needs.

Morrison made the comments to Australian reporters who had accompanied him in a recent trip to Glasgow, Scotland, for a UN climate conference.

He was responding to Macron, who earlier this week, accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

Australia canceled that deal when it formed an alliance with US and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with US technology.

Morrison attempted to phone Macron with the news, but the French leader texted back saying he was not available to take a call, The Australian newspaper reported.

“Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?” Macron asked, The Australian reported on Tuesday.

The Australian PM also described Macron’s accusation of lying as a slur against Australia and not against him personally.

READ MORE: Macron says Australian premier lied to France over submarine deal