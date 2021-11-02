For the past fifteen years, there have been debates in Britain fabricated by right-wing media and its government lackeys about "preserving British culture and values" in the face of large numbers of people with darker pigmentation migrating to and establishing themselves in the country.

We have been told these values include tolerance, respect for freedom and equality. These are not the values that preserve the United Kingdom.

The two core values at the heart of British establishment culture are hypocrisy and moral pretension.

What I mean by the latter is Britain is a country whose institutions are rotten with double standards, deceit, and injustice. Yet all it cares about is being perceived as taking the 'moral' high road through false promises, denials, and shallow apologies. It has proven time and again it is unwilling to do anything about the root problems at the core of this country. The problem it is least willing to solve is racism.

This has been revealed once again in England's racist education system. A question appearing in an English A-level history textbook and approved by the country's leading educational awarding body — AQA — has recently been exposed on social media.

The question asks, "To what extent do you believe the treatment of Native Americans has been exaggerated?"

Only after a youth worker expressed her dismay publicly did the publisher — Hodder — and AQA apologise and withdraw the book.

The book also asks students to weigh up the pros and cons of the near extinction of Native Americans and says, "for those willing to adjust to the white man's expectations, reservations offered chances for economic self-sufficiency," and, "even with the benefit of hindsight it is difficult to come up with a better solution than a reservation policy".

The 'apology' from AQA stated the text "doesn't match our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion and should never have made it through our process for approving textbooks".

Hodder's lazy PR team came up with the following drivel: "We agree that this content is inappropriate and are going to remove this book from sale," and "we will conduct a thorough review of the content with subject experts".

True to the core British value of moral pretension, this is not the first time AQA and Hodder have apologised for and promised to stop being fine examples of quintessential British establishment behaviour: racism.

Last year AQA was exposed for approving a GCSE (academic qualification) textbook in 2017 that portrayed Black people as cannibals. In its 'apology' it stated, "We have zero tolerance of racism. Quite simply, when we looked at this textbook in 2017, our approval process wasn't good enough – but we've improved it since then, and we do things differently now". Whatever.

In 2018 it approved a textbook by Hodder which described Caribbean families as having "largely absent fathers" and households that "reproduce the traditional patriarchal division of labour". No context or evidence was given.