More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of 2030.

"We will have a chance to end humanity's long history as nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian," said British leader Boris Johnson said on Monday, calling it an unprecedented agreement.

The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use will cover forests totalling more than 13 million square miles.

A slew of additional government and private initiatives were also launched to help reach that goal, including billions in pledges for indigenous guardians of the forest and sustainable agriculture.

What do we know about the agreement?

Twelve countries including Britain have pledged to provide $12 billion of public funding between 2021 and 2025 to help developing countries, including in efforts to restore degraded land and tackle wildfires.

More than 30 private sector investors with more than $8.7 trillion in assets also pledged to stop investing in activities linked to deforestation by 2025.