Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been witnessing one of its darkest days after the country’s President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July by highly-skilled foreign mercenaries who purportedly had enigmatic connections to the US and Colombia.

Much of the country’s capital Port-au-Prince has been run by brutal gangs, whose strength has recently grown as they appear to outnumber Haiti’s security forces in both membership and armament.

Interestingly, one of the biggest gangs has been led by a former policeman, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, whose group has blocked the country’s biggest fuel terminal to distribute gasoline, creating large shortages across Haiti.

Cherizier demands the country’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign and hand over 50 million dollars to him in order to restore fuel distribution across Haiti. Even Cherizier claims that his gang is more a political community than an organised crime group.

“Ours is a political fight. We are an armed political group,” the gang leader said last week. In the past, he posed in front of pictures of Che Guevara, an Argentinian socialist revolutionary leader.

While the country’s security situation worsened after Moise’s assassination, many point out that gangs had gotten more powerful under the term of the late president. Moise appeared to ally with some of Haiti’s big gangs to suppress dissent according to the US Treasury department.

Although many countries have mafia groups due to corruption and political instabilities, the gangs of Haiti appear to be running the country at a level that is unmatchable across the world.

Here are some reasons why gangs are so powerful in Haiti:

No real army

While unchecked armies might oust governments in democratically weak states like Haiti, they are also an important state instrument against possible external and internal threats like violent gangs.

But Haiti, whose population is around 11 million people, does not have any real army after the country dismantled its army in 1995 following a military coup. Haiti has had a history of bloody coups and political instability since its revolution and independence in 1804 from France.

In 2017, Moise reestablished the army, but its size is around 500 troops, which is clearly unmatched with the growing membership of gangs, whose number are estimated to be about 20,000 to 30,000.

“The army is our mother. When your mother is sick and wears dirty clothes, you do not kill her. You take her to the hospital. So let us join forces to provide needed care to our mother,” Moise said during a 2017 parade celebrating the army’s return in Haiti.

While Haiti needs a strong security force to go after gangs and other violent groups, due to the past of violent dozens of coups, the country’s political structure could not agree on the merits of having a military.