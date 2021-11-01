Rebellious Tigrayan forces have killed 100 youths in Kombolcha, one of two towns the rebel group said it captured over the weekend.

"The terrorist group TPLF has summarily executed more than 100 youth residents of Kombolcha in areas it has infiltrated," the Government Communication Service said on Twitter on Monday.

"The international community should not turn a blind eye to such atrocities," the statement added.

Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie and if confirmed, it would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to independently verify.

READ MORE: Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian city 'under full control' ofTPLF

Relentless battle