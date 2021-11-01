WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia: Tigray rebels kill scores of youths in Kombolcha town
Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels are battling fiercely for the control of Kombolcha after rebels claimed they captured the town.
Ethiopia: Tigray rebels kill scores of youths in Kombolcha town
Over the past two weeks, Ethiopia's government has carried out a string of aerial bombardments in Tigray. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 1, 2021

Rebellious Tigrayan forces have killed 100 youths in Kombolcha, one of two towns the rebel group said it captured over the weekend.

"The terrorist group TPLF has summarily executed more than 100 youth residents of Kombolcha in areas it has infiltrated," the Government Communication Service said on Twitter on Monday.

"The international community should not turn a blind eye to such atrocities," the statement added.

Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie and if confirmed, it would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to independently verify.

READ MORE: Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian city 'under full control' ofTPLF

Relentless battle

RECOMMENDED

Kombolcha residents described non-stop gunfire overnight and into the early hours on Monday, with some saying they heard what appeared to be an air strike on the town's outskirts around midnight.

A government spokesperson, however, said on Monday that there were no air strikes in Kombolcha overnight.

The rebels' offensive in the towns south of Addis Ababa has fuelled speculation that the TPLF was approaching Ethiopia's capital.

Control of the skies, along with superior manpower, is one of the few remaining areas where the government holds a military advantage over the rebels.

The conflict erupted last November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops in Tigray, promising a swift victory. 

But the operation instead spiralled into a prolonged war marked by massacres, mass rapes and a humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: Ethiopia strikes 'weapons site' in capital of northern Tigray region

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears