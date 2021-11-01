President Joe Biden will try to assure world leaders that the United States can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade.

Key US policies will ensure those emission reductions remain uncertain, Biden's top climate aides said on Sunday.

Biden will join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow on Monday for the start of the COP26 climate conference.

The conference kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome.

National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said Biden was committed to delivering on that goal in large part through a key budget bill that would unleash $555 billion in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.

"It's the largest investment to combat the climate crisis in American history. And it's going to let us reduce emissions well over a gigaton - that's 1 billion metric tons - in 2030," McCarthy told reporters.

