WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Macedonia’s prime minister resigns after his party's election defeat
'I take responsibility for the defeat in the local elections,' says Zoran Zaev.
North Macedonia’s prime minister resigns after his party's election defeat
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia is holding a runoff of local elections on Sunday seen as key test for the leftist government after center-right opposition has won mayoral posts in 21 municipalities compared with only nine of ruling Social-democrats in the first round of the vote two weeks ago. / AP
By Elis Gjevori
October 31, 2021

North Macedonia's prime minister stepped down Sunday night after his party failed to win in local elections.

Zoran Zaev announced his resignation at the headquarters of his Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) party in the capital Skopje.

"I take responsibility for the defeat in the local elections. Therefore, I resign as SDSM prime minister and president to organize early parliamentary elections," Zaev said at a press conference.

Zaev congratulated his political opponent Hristijan Mickoski of the opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) on winning the elections.

The SDSM was defeated in the second round of local elections as opposition, and independent candidates won in Skopje, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Bitola and other cities.

The VMRO-DPMNE declared victory in 12 municipalities.

RECOMMENDED

Before the elections, Zaev said he would resign if his party were defeated in the polls for the mayor of Skopje.

Voters in the Balkan nation headed to the polls on October 17 for the first round of local elections to choose new mayors and city council members.

More than 3,400 polling stations were open from 7.00 am. to 7.00 pm local time for about 1.82 million registered voters to elect the figures and parties that will govern the country locally for the next four years.

No candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, so the two candidates with the most votes competed in a second-round on Sunday.

Elections were held for 81 mayors and city council members for each city.

READ MORE:EU fails to give Balkan nations membership timeline

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears