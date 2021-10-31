Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his US counterpart Joe Biden showed a "positive attitude" on the issue of modernising Turkey’s F-16 fighter jets.

"The issue of modernising the F-16s we have or providing new F-16s came to the fore (during the meeting with Biden). Our defence ministers are following the process," Erdogan told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkey and US leaders held a closed-door meeting which lasted over an hour.

"Be it the House of Representatives or the Senate" Erdogan said Turkey expects "the US' care at this point"

In the meeting, Biden reaffirmed Turkey's importance as a NATO ally as well as its defence partnership with the US, the White House said in a statement.

READ MORE:Will the F-16 crisis be a setback for Turkey–US relations?