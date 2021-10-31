The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a banned conservative religious party, called off a protest march to the capital Islamabad after reaching a deal with the government.

The decision on Sunday ended two weeks of clashes that left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.

“An agreement for peace and betterment has been reached,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who represented the government in negotiations with the TLP, told a news conference.

Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, the main TLP negotiator, confirmed a deal had been struck and said details would emerge at a later stage, "but you will see the practical manifestations shortly".

Qureshi also declined to elaborate on the accord.

The hardline Pakistani religious group had begun the march calling for the release of their jailed leader Saad Rizvi.

They also demanded the expulsion of France's ambassador over publication caricatures depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a French satirical magazine.