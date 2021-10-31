BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to staff shortages
American Airlines CEO David Seymour says the difficulties began on Thursday with strong wind storms that blocked capacity at the company's Dallas hub and delayed staff positioning for upcoming flights.
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to staff shortages
Airlines have struggled with staffing shortfalls that have led to hundreds of flight cancellations and other disruptions since late spring. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
October 31, 2021

American Airlines has cancelled more than 1,400 flights over the weekend due to staff shortages and unfavourable weather.

The US airline said it canceled 551 flights on Saturday, 480 flights on Sunday, in addition to 376 flights canceled on Friday.

FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said American had also delayed more than 1,000 flights since Friday.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airline said in a statement.

The company said it expected to get through this period of irregular operations soon.

RECOMMENDED

Heading towards the busy holiday travel season, carriers are working to hire more employees.

American Airlines said it is increasing its staffing across all operations, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave and more than 600 newly hired flight attendants coming on board by the end of December.

Southwest also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Southwest cancelled nearly 2,400 flights over a three-day period, blaming unfavourable weather and air traffic issues in Florida.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears