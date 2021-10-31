G20 leaders will gather for a second day of their Rome summit, with all eyes on whether they can deliver a meaningful commitment on climate change ahead of crucial UN talks.

The first day of the Rome summit on Saturday - the leaders' first face-to-face gathering since the start of the Covid pandemic - focused mainly on health and the economy, while climate and the environment is front and centre of Sunday's agenda.

Climate scientists and activists are likely to be disappointed unless late breakthroughs are made, with drafts of the G20's final communique showing little progress in terms of new commitments to curb pollution.

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for an estimated 80 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions which scientists say must be steeply reduced to avoid climate catastrophe.

