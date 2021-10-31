WORLD
Taliban top leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Kandahar
Haibatullah Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.
Akhundzada's speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership. / AP Archive
October 31, 2021

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first ever public appearance in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Officials announced his appearance on Sunday, a day after he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples".

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada - referred to as "Amirul Momineen" or commander of the faithful - gave a religious message.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He praised for the Taliban killed and wounded in their struggle and prayed for the success of the Islamic Emirate's officials in this "big test".

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

