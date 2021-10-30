Leaders of the world's biggest economies have endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules, a step toward building more fairness amid skyrocketing revenues of some multinational businesses.

The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as benefiting American businesses and workers.

G20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a 15 percent minimum tax.

Its formal endorsement at the summit Saturday in Rome of the world’s economic powerhouses was widely expected.

Yellen predicted in a statement that the deal on new international tax rules, with a minimum global tax, “will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation.”

The deal did fall short of US President Joe Biden's original call for a 21 percent minimum tax. Still, Biden tweeted his satisfaction.

“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80 percent of the world's GDP — allies and competitors alike — made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” the president said in the tweet. “This is more than just a tax deal — it's diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.”

