Italian Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world's powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global Covid-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable."

Draghi, the host of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome, said on Saturday that only three percent of people in the world's poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70 percent in rich countries have had at least one shot.

“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery,” said Draghi, an economist and former chief of the European Central Bank.

Italian sources said many leaders in their discussions Saturday stressed the need to boost transfer of technologies in areas like Africa to be ready for any future health emergencies.

Rich countries have used vaccines and stimulus spending to restart economic activity, leaving the risk that developing countries that account for much of global growth will remain behind due to low vaccinations and financing difficulties.

UN Secretary General-General Antonio Guterres has underlined that rich countries have spent 28 percent of annual economic output on pandemic recovery, while the figure is two percent for the poorest nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to use the summit to press fellow European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries.

But advocates of civil society which have held discussions with G20 officials before the summit were skeptical of the donation approach.

The UN World Health Organization has backed a goal of 40 percent global vaccination this year and 70 percent in 2022.

"Without suspension of (vaccine manufacturers') patents, how will it be possible to reach” that target, Stefania Burbo, of Civil 20, told reporters as world leaders huddled in a Rome convention center a few blocks away on strategy to emerge from the pandemic.

Global economic recovery

Climate change, the pandemic recovery and international taxation were other issues challenging leaders at their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold in early 2020.