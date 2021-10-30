Tigrayan rebels have secured "full control" of the strategic town of Dessie in northern Ethiopia, a spokesman for the group claimed, dealing a major blow to the federal government in its nearly year-long war.

"The city of Dessie is under full control of our forces," Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front said in a tweet on Saturday.

The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

He said Tigrayan forces had captured numerous Ethiopian soldiers.