Sudanese security forces have killed three people during protests against this week's military coup.

"A third protester died... from a gunshot to the chest by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said on Saturday, adding he was also killed in the city of Omdurman.

The committee earlier said in a tweet that two demonstrators were killed by the military in the same city.

It added that one was shot in the head while the other was shot in the stomach.

Thousands of Sudanese anti-coup protesters took to the streets on Saturday to support the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed.

The protests come almost a week after the military last Monday detained Sudan's civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to a chorus of international condemnation.

The crackdown by security forces earlier left at least eleven nine protesters dead and wounded around 170.

Despite the bloodshed, organisers on Saturday aimed to stage a "million-strong" march against the military's power grab, similar to mass protests that led to the toppling of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

READ MORE: Sudan coup leader: New PM to be appointed within week

'No to military rule'

Hundreds gathered in the capital Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North, according to witnesses.

"No, no to military rule", and "We are free revolutionaries and we will continue the road" of democratic transition, they chanted in Khartoum.

Others held posters of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted by the military, with slogans saying, "Don't back down."

In east Khartoum, protesters set car tyres on fire and held posters reading, "it's impossible to go back", while in the city's southern district banners expressed concern that the country might end up back on Washington's state sponsors of terrorism list.