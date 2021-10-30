Kuwait has given Lebanon's ambassador 48 hours to leave the emirate, a day after Saudi Arabia made a similar move over a minister's comments about its war in Yemen.

The diplomatic row, which has also seen Bahrain expel Lebanon's envoy, has dealt another blow to Lebanon, already in the midst of crippling political and economic crises.

"Kuwait... asks Lebanese envoy to leave country in 48 hours," Kuwait's foreign ministry said on Saturday in a brief statement carried by state news agency KUNA.

The statement added that Kuwait's top diplomat to Beirut was also being recalled.

'Failure of the government'?

Kuwait's foreign ministry said the expulsion and recall was based on the "failure" of the Lebanese government to "address the unacceptable and reprehensible statements against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest" of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The GCC is a six-member regional body that includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.