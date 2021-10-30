WORLD
International partners congratulate Somalia on successful local elections
Somalia's Puntland state has successfully conducted local elections on October 26 with high voter turnout.
A member of parliament for the semi-autonomous region of Puntland casts his vote in the Puntland’s presidential election in Garowe, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
October 30, 2021

Somalia's international partners have congratulated the semi-autonomous Puntland region for peacefully completing local elections. 

"The international partners welcome the enthusiasm shown by the population of the districts of Qardho, Eyl and Ufeyn, as shown by the high number of voters who turned out," said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) in a statement on Thursday.

Puntland successfully conducted elections in the three districts of Qardho, Eyl and Ufeyn on October 26.

The partners also congratulated all stakeholders for their role in the process, particulary, effective collaboration between the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission, political associations and civil society organizations.

International partners include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Denmark, Egypt, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Kenya, League of Arab States, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, UK, US and the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
