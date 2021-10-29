WORLD
Saudi Arabia orders Lebanese ambassador to leave kingdom within 48 hours
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi caused a diplomatic incident after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi speaks to journalists after a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/) / AP
Adam Bensaid
October 29, 2021

Saudi Arabia has ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours, and stopped all imports from Lebanon.

The decision is in response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.”

Saudi state media added that the kingdom's ambassador to Beirut was also asked to return home, while noting that the shift will not affect the tens of thousands of Lebanese citizens and their families who live and work in the oil-rich kingdom.

The decision came days after a video circulated on social media in which Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

READ MORE:UN: Millions of Yemenis are 'marching towards starvation'

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed regret for the Saudi Arabian move and urged the kingdom to review its decision. Mikati added that his government “categorically rejects" anything that harms the “deep brotherly relations” with Saudi Arabia.

Mikati said Kordahi’s comments do not represent the government’s opinion, reiterating that the minister spoke before taking his post last month.

Kordahi, a former TV show host, made the comments on a TV program before he was chosen for the post in September. Kordahi is close to the Christian Marada Movement, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.

RECOMMENDED

Kordahi held a news conference in Beirut this week refusing to apologize for the interview, which he said was broadcast Aug. 5. He added that since becoming a minister, he abides by the government's policy of not expressing his opinion.

“We should not continue to be subjected to blackmail in Lebanon by anyone whether they are countries, ambassadors or individuals,” Kordahi said, adding that he has no plans to resign from the post over his comments.

Deadlock

Saudi Arabia says Hezbollah is helping Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis are backed by Iran, and consider themselves part of the so-called axis of resistance that includes the Syrian government and powerful Shiite militias in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has been a major supporter of Lebanon, but the kingdom has also been locked in a regional struggle with Iran, the main ally of the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Tension between the two regional powerhouses have often spilled into a deadlock in decision-making in Lebanese politics. Saudi Arabia is among the Gulf countries that imposed sanctions on Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia lists the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon have been tense in recent months over what the kingdom says the Hezbollah’s control of the small country.

SOURCE:AP
