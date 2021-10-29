At least 13 civilians, including women and children have been killed after a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck their house in Yemen's central Marib city.

"A Houthi ballistic missile hit the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Qibli in Al-Jawba on Thursday evening during a meeting with tribal leaders fighting on the government's side," a government military official announced.

"Thirteen people, including a child, were killed," he said. The death toll was confirmed by a medical source in the area.

Several more houses were damaged and 16 civilians were wounded in Thursday's attack, according to the officials, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to brief the media.

