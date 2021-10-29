Myanmar troops have shelled a restive western town, with an ensuing fire destroying dozens of houses, as well as the office of charity Save the Children.

Junta troops shelled the town of Thantlang in western Chin state after a confrontation with a local self-defence force, according to local media.

A Thantlang resident who had fled the town following earlier clashes told AFP news agency the shelling began after members of the local force captured a soldier.

"Soon after it happened, heavy artilleries were fired," he said, adding he had heard between 80 and 100 houses had been destroyed.

"We don't know if houses were burned after being hit by artilleries or if they set fire to the houses."

Widespread destruction

"We... don't even know what to say," said one woman still living in the town contacted by AFP, who said her house had been destroyed, before hanging up.

Pictures published on local media showed pillars of smoke billowing into the sky from the town perched amid green hills.