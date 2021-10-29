When the talks started, the Qandil leadership actively sabotaged the negotiations through their loyal man in Syria, Aldar Xalil, who represented the YPG during the negotiations. From the perspective of the Qandil leadership, ENKS is a Syrian offshoot of Barzani and the KDP that the PKK hate. The KDP and the Peshmerga forces have repeatedly cooperated with the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK and demanded the PKK leave territories held by the KRG.

After this initial success, the Qandil leadership expressed their disapproval of the oil deal with the US as they knew it will torpedo PKK’s relations with Iran. The Qandil leadership depends on Iran for its survival. Here again, when Biden ended the waiver for Delta Crescent Energy to produce and export the oil in Syria, the Qandil leadership achieved another win.

Mazloum Abdi, on the other hand, has tried to balance the US and the PKK network. He needs Qandil to be able to do anything, but he also needs US support to establish himself as the new leader of the PKK and become the man who implemented the ideology of Abdullah Ocalan. To underline his commitment to the PKK, Mazloum Abdi publically demanded the release of Abdullah Ocalan. To avoid too much international criticism, he did so only in Kurdish.

The Qandil leadership sent Sofi Nureddin to Syria – a senior PKK veteran and the head of the PKK in Syria between 2013 and 2015. Through this, the Qandil leadership aimed at ending Mazloum Abdi’s challenge to them. For several months, Sofi Nureddin broke the command structure of armed and political units of the YPG and weakened Mazloum Abdi from within.

Several blocs came back under the control of the Qandil leadership. Seeing this, Abdi tried to make a deal with the Qandil leadership. After his negotiations with Sofi Nureddin made some progress, Sofi Nureddin went back to Iraq to discuss the latest situation with the Qandil leadership. Before he exchanged views on the progress to bring Mazloum Abdi back under control, Turkish intelligence has killed him.

After the death of Sofi Nureddin, the Qandil leadership spread rumors that they will exchange Mazloum Abdi with Mahmud Berkhadan. In his most known media appearance, Mahmud Berkhadan said that the YPG will not stand idle while the Kurdish Peshmerga attack the PKK. For damage control, Mazloum Abdi went public and stated that the YPG won’t be a threat to any of its neighbors. However, the Qandil leadership managed to assert its dominance and control as Kurdish rumors say that the PKK appointed new guards for Mazloum Abdi to keep him under 24-hour surveillance.

After the Qandil leadership de-facto eliminated the threat of Mazloum Abdi for their leadership position, the recent remarks advocating for good relations with Assad and the need for a deal should be seen as an attempt to undermine Elham Ahmad. It is known that Elham Ahmad sees the future of the YPG in an alliance with the US, but the Qandil leadership believes that it is not the US, but the Assad regime, that can provide the YPG with the legal status it craves.

Moreover, the Qandil leadership knows that a deal with the Assad regime would position them at the negotiating table while an approach via the US would sideline them. Therefore, the public push by Cemil Bayik for a pro-Assad policy may not only be driven by geopolitical calculus but rather by personal interest and factionalism.