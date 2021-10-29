Huge herds run through the arid central regions of Mali. They go up the Niger River. It is a transhumance that has lasted for centuries. Men, boys, and children of the Fulani ethnic group, a name that comes from a word that means "free", lead hundreds of cattle in search of water, crossing borders, armies, and militias.

Amadou is 13 years old. He has been traveling with his father and brothers for several months now. He left his mother and sisters at home. He attends school only occasionally. What he does know well is how to manage his herd - he knows what they need, he knows how to follow the stars and how to read the earth to avoid the innumerable risks of the Sahel. Today, Amadou’s herd is heading towards the inner delta of Niger.

It is the second-largest wetland on the African continent. It’s unique biodiversity is the agricultural center of Mali and is home to over half a million inhabitants. The inner delta of Niger is the nerve centre of the region - although now, it is under siege.

Mori Diallo, head of the office of Mopti and Sevare for Wetlands International, has no doubt that the region is precariously delicate.

"The health status of wetlands, concentrated along the banks of the inland delta of the Niger River, has an immediate impact on the safety of the country. The ongoing desertification, aggravated by the increase of temperatures, has led to a gradual contraction of the fertile land available, forcing farmers, mainly belonging to Bambara and Dogon ethnic groups, to an unprecedented and deadly competition with Fulani farmers."

According to a study produced by HNRO (Overview of humanitarian needs and requirements) in 2020, the Sahel is "the place on the planet where temperatures are rising 1.5 times faster than in the rest of the world" despite the region producing very low levels of greenhouse gases.

In Mali, the poverty rate is just over 47 percent while the population increases by over 3 percent per year and desertification now threatens 98 percent of the territory. Extreme weather phenomena, such as droughts and floods, are reducing the amount of water resources, arable land, and pastures, forcing communities into a deadly competition. Almost seven million people, out of a total population of 18 million, are dependent on humanitarian assistance according to UNHCR data.

In this context of environmental, political, and social fragility, terrorism continues to expand thanks to the widespread radicalisation of the population. The penetration of armed groups has slowly spread to the central regions, once extraneous to the phenomenon.

In particular, the area of Mopti and Segou witnessed a real division of territories between militias affiliated to the SIGS (Islamic State in the Great Sahara) and the GSIM (the Al Qaeda linked Support Group to Islam and Muslims).

"In some areas, proselytism takes root easily. No education, no security, lack of work, no social services, all these elements are generating an endless cycle of violence," said Samba Cisse who is from Mopti, the epicentre of the conflict, and works on de-radicalisation projects. According to Cisse, the spread of extremism is natural.

"Those groups give you a position in society, a salary, a name, and so on: a future," he explains.

Corporate plunder

To further aggravate an already complex picture, there is rampant corruption in the Malian ruling class, particularly sensitive to the offers of foreign companies and multinationals.

At the centre of corruption is land, the most coveted prize. It is on this issue that activists and associations have been fighting for years, especially in the area of the inner delta of the Niger.

"Mali is a paradise of injustice. Everyone thinks that we are at war only against extremists, but we are first of all fighting the state," Massa Koné, Secretary and Spokesman of Convergence Malienne Contre Les Accaparements des Terres (CMAT) tells TRT World. CMAT represents over 2 million Malians gathered in a network of about 300 organisations. For more than ten years, he has been denouncing land grabbing and fighting for farmers' rights.

In the last twenty years, Mali has become one of the primary markets for companies interested in the massive and illegal acquisition of arable and rich land. It is difficult to accurately estimate the amount of land grabbed, because of the total lack of transparency of the institutions involved.

In 2019, there were an estimated 370 thousand hectares of agricultural land under the concession, not to mention those relating to other sectors such as, for example, farming, gold mining, timber. According to several NGOs, millions of hectares of land have been ceded in recent years. In 2009 alone, figures show the sale of 870 thousand hectares.

"The government circumvents laws that protect its own people for business. Our field is our patrimony and our collective right, but the government doesn’t care about that, and through the Office du Niger, it does business hiding the dark side," says Kone, referring to the semi-autonomous state entity in charge, created during the colonial times, responsible for an area of over 2 million hectares in the Inner Delta of Niger.

Massa’s car slips over 200 kilometers between Bamako and Segou, the capital of the region located south of the Inner Delta of the Niger River. A delegation from the village of Sanamandougou, north of the Markala dam, is waiting for him in the CMAT office on the banks of Niger.