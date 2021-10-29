Israel and the US are on the two opposing sides when it comes to taking a stand on the ongoing military coup in Sudan.

For Tel Aviv, Sudan is an ally, a country that was quick to jump onto last year's normalisation deals brokered by the former US President Donald Trump between Israel and several countries.

In response, Trump had promised Sudan that it would be excluded from the list of countries the US accuses of sponsoring international terrorism. Trump's offer appeared tempting as Khartoum had previously paid $335 million to the victims of terror attacks at the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

But within Sudan, the public opinion was divided over the country's normalisation with Israel. The fault lines were visible so clearly that one could easily tell that the Sudanese military was eager to take Trump's offer, while its civilian government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was against any active rapprochement with the Zionist regime.

Aware of these internal dynamics, Israel remained in touch exclusively with the Sudanese army and intelligence. The bilateral ties between Israel and Sudan's military leadership continued to foster and by February 2020, the former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's military general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Uganda.

A year later, Sudan became a signatory to the so-called Abraham Accords, joining the Trump-brokered agreement after the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

But Israel cosying up to the Sudanese military and not taking the civilian government on board had begun to irk the new US administration led by President Joe Biden.