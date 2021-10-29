Myanmar's military junta has sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 coup, with nationwide protests and more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

"U Win Htein was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment under section 124a by a special court," lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP news agency, adding that they would appeal.

The former member of parliament is the first high-ranking member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy to be sentenced by the junta after a trial.

The 80-year-old is a longtime political prisoner, who has spent long stretches of time in and out of detention for campaigning against military rule.

Considered Suu Kyi's right-hand man, he had long been sought out by international and domestic media for insights into what Myanmar's de facto leader is thinking.

