A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome – the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic started – is not business as usual.

This is the first time the leaders of countries that account for 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the world's population will be meeting as a group after nearly two years of virus-induced lockdowns.

The leaders of Russia and China are expected to participate remotely.

That may not bode well for cooperation, especially on energy issues as climate change takes centr stage just before the UN Climate Change Conference begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

And the United States, Australia and France will be at the same table for the first time since Washington pulled the rug out from under Paris’ $66 billion submarine deal Down Under.

While economic recovery is a top agenda item, host Italy hopes the leaders will set a shared, mid-century deadline to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and explore a commitment to reduce methane emissions as well.

The United Nations and climate activists also want the G20 countries to fulfill their longtime pledges of providing $100 billion a year in climate aid to help poor nations cope with the impacts of global warming.

G20 main agendas and expectations

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new Covid-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.

One major economic deal is already done: The G-20 will likely be a celebration of an agreement on a global minimum corporate tax, aimed at preventing multinational companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes.