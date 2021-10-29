Chinese property developer Evergrande has reportedly averted default for the second time this month after making an overdue interest payment to offshore bond holders less than two weeks before a grace period expired.

Evergrande made a key payment on Thursday, Bloomberg News reported citing sources close to the situation, with international bondholders of a 9.5 percent dollar note told they had been paid.

The crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment, rattled the key real estate market and fuelled fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

The firm is reported to have missed a series of offshore bond payments and while it had a 30-day grace period on some of them, there had been a general expectation it would not be able to meet its obligations.

Evergrande's woes have snowballed for months and its dwindling resources set against its vast liabilities have wiped out 80 percent of its value.

The news will further soothe fears over the property giant's future, after the company announced on Monday it had restarted work on more than 10 projects in six locations.