A group of progressive Democrats under the leadership of Betty McCollum have introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning Israel for the designation of six prominent Palestinian NGOs and civil society groups as terrorist organizations.

The Israeli decision was announced last Friday, October 22 by Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

The move was quickly criticised by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, who were joined by European donors supporting the targeted groups.

Israel alleges the targeted groups are directly linked or affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which it has designated as a terror group.

The resolution which was introduced by progressive Democrats on Thursday described Tel Aviv's decision as “a repressive act designed to criminalize and persecute important Palestinian human rights organizations” adding that the House of Representatives should "recognize the valuable work of Palestinian civil society organizations."