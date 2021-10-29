The United States and United Nations have dialled up the pressure on Sudan's new military junta as confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters took the death toll to at least 11.

After the 15-member UN Security Council called for the restoration of Sudan's civilian-led government – toppled on Monday – US President Joe Biden said his nation like others stood with the demonstrators on Thursday.

"Together, our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored," he said in a statement.

"The events of recent days are a grave setback, but the United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their non-violent struggle," said Biden, whose government has frozen aid.

The UN Security Council, along with other foreign powers, called for restraint, dialogue and freedom of detainees.

UN special representative to Sudan Volker Perthes has offered to facilitate dialogue between Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

READ MORE: Western envoys to Sudan call for restoration of deposed PM's liberties

Rising casualties

With thousands taking to the streets to oppose the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, witnesses said live and rubber bullets were used on protesters in Bahri, across the river from the capital Khartoum as nightly protests picked up.

A doctors committee, which tracks the violence, said a "martyr" died in those clashes while two others were wounded and in critical condition. Earlier, a 22-year-old man died of gunshot wounds, a medical source said.

That took the total of fatalities in four days to at least 11, medical sources said.

On Thursday night, Burhan said in a speech to groups who helped remove dictator Omar al Bashir in 2019 that consultations were underway to select a prime minister, according to a video aired by Al Jazeera TV.