On the eve of Friday, Oct. 29, Republic Day, Turkey’s president sent a congratulatory message to the nation marking the 98th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“I congratulate our citizens, living at home and abroad, and all our friends, who share our pride on this day, which is one of the golden links of our glorious history, on the occasion of 29 October, Republic Day,” Erdogan said in a video message.

Erdogan also commemorated with gratitude, Ghazi (honored veteran) Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the republic.

"I remember with gratitude Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of our Republic, and his gallant brothers in arms on the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey,” Erdogan said.

Republic Day is a national holiday commemorating Ataturk’s proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on Oct. 29, 1923.

Turkey's president also said the country has passed the most serious phase of the coronavirus pandemic by successfully managing it, thanks to the strength and capacity of its healthcare infrastructure.

"Likewise in the economy, we closed out 2020, when the global economy shrank by more than 3 percent, with a growth rate of 1.8 percent. We have not allowed any deficiencies in any matter, from the fight against terror, to public security, and from investments to our cross-border operations."

During this period, the support Turkey provided to Libya, which faced attacks by putschists, and Azerbaijan, which fought against the occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh, has changed the destiny of all three countries, Erdogan added.

“Also, we have thwarted attempts aimed at excluding our country and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added, referring to Turkey and the TRNC’s maritime rights in the region.