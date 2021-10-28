TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Turkey's operations prevents terrorist statelets in Iraq, Syria'
Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesperson Omer Celik said "de facto terrorist statelets" would have emerged across Turkey's southern borders with Iraq and Syria if Ankara had not carried out its anti-terror operations.
'Turkey's operations prevents terrorist statelets in Iraq, Syria'
AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik issues statements after the Central Executive Board meeting of AK Party chaired by President Recep Tayyıp Erdogan. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
October 28, 2021

Turkey will never allow terrorist formations near its borders or tolerate terrorist statelets says the spokesman for Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

The party's spokesperson Omer Celik said, "de-facto terrorist statelets" would have emerged across Turkey's southern borders with Iraq and Syria if Ankara had not conducted its anti-terror operations in recent years.

READ MORE:Turkey extends motion for cross-border operations in northern Iraq, Syria

His remarks came after a meeting of the AK Party's Central Executive Board in Ankara on October 28. The meeting was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Tuesday October 26, Turkey's parliament ratified a motion extending the government's authorisation to launch cross-border anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years. It also committed to continued participation in its Lebanon peacekeeping mission.

Osman Kavala case

RECOMMENDED

Celik also commented on the joint statement issued by 10 countries' ambassadors in response to Turkish citizen Osman Kavala’s detention.

He emphasised the actions are neither keeping with diplomatic prestige nor in line with a diplomatic mission's mandate, while expressing hopes that similar incidents would not occur in the future.

Last week, Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of these 10 countries —including the US, Germany, and France— for attempting to meddle with the Turkish judiciary through a joint statement on an ongoing legal case for Kavala's involvement in the defeated 2016 coup.

READ MORE:Western envoys announce compliance with Vienna Convention over Kavala row

On Saturday, Erdogan ordered the foreign minister to declare the 10 ambassadors persona non grata.

On Monday, the 10 embassies affirmed their commitment to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, requiring foreign envoys not to interfere in the internal matters of the states they serve in.

After the announcement, Erdogan said he expects them to "be more careful in their statements regarding Turkey's sovereign rights."

Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears