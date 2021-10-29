A couple in their 20s, who requested to remain anonymous, were living in Istanbul when they decided to add more joy to their life by adopting two cats. Everything seemed perfect until their breakup in 2016.

The cats stayed with the woman, but two years later, the man demanded ownership of the cats, and when he was rejected, he took the matter to a court.

The lawsuit took approximately four years, during which the man claimed he had only left the cats with his ex-girlfriend until he could find a new apartment. The woman denied the existence of such an agreement.

“The lawsuit came out of the blue for my client. There had not been any requests to take the cats, let alone seeing them, by the plaintiff up until then,” the woman’s lawyer told TRT World.

The plaintiff could not be reached for comment.

The court eventually sided with the woman because they found that it would be the best decision for the psychological well being of the cats. However, the legal battle is not over yet as the plaintiff objected to the court’s decision.

The furry companions

“Piraye is a queen if I have ever seen one. She is absolutely gorgeous and she knows it,” the woman told TRT World. The couple had adopted Piraye in 2013.

“Cingoz may well be the most loving cat in the world, a total lap cat. He follows me everywhere, and is always wanting to feel my presence,” she added. Cingoz is a rescue that the couple adopted in 2015.

Cingoz was very sick when the couple took him in. He went through rigorous treatment that the defendant covered, but lost his sight despite every effort to save it. Nevertheless, he still has an eye and can sense some light through it, allowing him to remain a fan of gazing out the window like his sister Piraye.

Despite his condition, Cingoz is a very playful cat that can turn anything into a toy, although there is no scarcity of toys in the house.

“What amazes me about Cingoz is that he has memorised the lay of the land. He knows every corner of the house and runs around without bumping into anything,” said the woman.

All three of them have a deep connection with one another. They are her “family” in the words of the woman.

“The court process was very scary. I had a strong case as their primary caregiver, but the slightest idea of potentially losing them was devastating for me. I feel very lucky to have them,” she said.

A landmark approach

Under Turkish law, animals had property status. And the lawsuit was in fact a movable property lawsuit. However, due to the sides’ approach to the case, including the court, the lawsuit turned into what can be considered a custody battle.

Turkey recently passed a new bill on animal rights, which removed animals from their status as property and acknowledged them as living beings. According to the bill, the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops will be banned, as such shops are “not suitable for animal health and ethology”.