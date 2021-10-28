Indigenously developed in Turkey with a home-grown software, The Turkish Language Exam (TDS) project allows foreigners to easily learn the Turkish language and receive certificates.

Since the beginning of the project in 2015, around 10,000 people have received their certificates through TDS, which measures the reading, listening, writing and speaking skills of the candidates.

The TDS project team has been conducting the online exams since 2015, Mustafa Hurmuzlu, the head of the TDS project, told Anadolu Agency.

The development of TDS started in 2017 as there were no systems available in Turkey to evaluate four main language skills at the same time, he added.

"We cooperate with several universities, including Gazi University, Hacettepe University, Anadolu University, Social Sciences University of Ankara, Yozgat Bozok University, Cankiri Karatekin University, Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University, Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University, Antalya Bilim University and Istanbul Gedik University," Hurmuzlu said.