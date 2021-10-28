Since the postwar liberal order was fashioned by the US and its allies, the entire world progressively became integrated into a uniform system of institutions, protocols and ideas.

If a country wanted to develop, it had to adhere to the theodicy of globalisation or become a pariah state like North Korea and Iran.

Meanwhile, multinational corporations flourished as new markets were systematically pried open. Enormous progress was made – economic growth, technological and infrastructural development, alongside the global movement of people.

But as all of this happened, resentment grew as winners and losers from the regime of globalisation emerged. The more nations globalised, the more they saw foreign interests dictating their future. Outsourcing to China and India meant they were unable to be economically competitive. As economic and social barriers were knocked down, with it came the perceived erosion of identity and culture.

There appeared to be no choice but to accept this paradigm – until now.

With the help of technology, governments are finding themselves able to walk away from longstanding institutional arrangements to forge a new independence and reassert control over their destiny.

In doing so, has a new phase of globalisation been ushered in?

“Instead of the world being open and accessible as it has been for decades, now it is becoming full of technology-based walls and barriers,” geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash tells TRT World.

“The world is becoming vertical,” he stresses. “These walls and barriers are not only blocking out other countries and companies, but they are splitting the world along new fault lines.”

Prakash’s latest book The World Is Vertical: How Technology Is Remaking Globalization, attempts to diagnose the formation of a new world order that is being fuelled by technologies like AI and 5G. As the era of global cooperation and connectivity comes to an end, he forecasts how this new vertical design of globalisation will drive the world for decades to come.

Institutions

One of the biggest drivers of globalisation is the institutional interconnectedness that every single nation was plugged into.

Now, however, a new set of institutions are emerging that do not involve the whole world. From the UK creating the D10 (an alliance of 10 democracies that would set the global rules for 5G), to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (a group of 20 countries looking to govern the use of AI and algorithms), formations are becoming exclusive and tech-focused.

“These all represent new tribes of nations that are emerging,” observes Prakash. “Instead of governments looking to cooperate with one another, they are looking to cooperate with like-minded nations.”

Institutions, then, are facing perhaps the biggest crisis of relevance: What is their purpose? Who are they leading?

Because tech-focused institutions are becoming exclusive, there won’t be just a few of them. China and Russia could create their own equivalents. It also raises new questions: What happens when nations are simultaneously part of various groupings, whose rules are followed?

Inevitably these multiple competing institutions, which are trying to govern the same technologies, will only drive global splitting, says Prakash.

Corporations

Multinational corporations reaped the windfalls of globalisation to the point where companies like Apple are worth more than the GDP of most countries. Those like General Electric, IBM and Facebook succeeded because they were able to expand into markets around the world with few restrictions to access consumers.

“Now with governments establishing tech-based laws and barriers, they are blocking out corporations from certain countries,” Prakash notes.

The most significant example is the case of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which has been brought to its knees on the back of vertical decisions taken by western governments. China is similarly decoupling from its reliance on foreign hardware technologies to build up semiconductor independence, as is the EU with Gaia X and its pursuit of cloud sovereignty.

There are unprecedented approaches too. Prakash points to how in India ecommerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart will display the origin of where a product was manufactured. Why? Because of New Delhi’s rising tensions with Beijing, India doesn’t want its consumers to buy Chinese products.

By utilising technology to restrict how it does business with China, the Indian government is influencing its citizens to “buy patriotically” – a trend Prakash sees as part of a new form of techno-nationalism which will start to express itself around the world.

Companies are also starting to pick sides, a cardinal sin in the previous iteration of globalisation, where profitability was ostensibly tied to political neutrality. Decisions like Wells Fargo telling its employees to delete TikTok, or Australian sovereign wealth fund Future Fund drawing down investments to China are becoming more common.

As a result, corporations will need a brand new strategy for how they will operate in a world where they will not be able to effortlessly transcend borders and service global consumers as they once did.

Big Tech