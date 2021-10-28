"They enter with tears in their eyes, but when they leave the shop, I can only see their laughter."

With these words, Cherine Kabbani describes the most beautiful feeling she experiences every day at her clothing store in Lebanon's capital city, Beirut.

She remembers a little girl entering her clothes store a few years ago with tears rolling down her cheeks, and then minutes later, leaving it with a broad smile on her face.

The store offers something very rare-- bags full of clothes free of cost.

In 2017, Cherine, the mother of a young child, decided to donate her spare clothes to families in need. On her Facebook account, she wrote a post asking her friends to pack their extra clothes.

She then visited them in various Lebanese provinces and then distributed the entire collection in multiple neighbourhoods.

Out of this experience of collecting and giving away clothes, the idea of renting a shop in Beirut was born.

She named it Tyeb El Eid, which in English means 'feast clothes'.

Explaining the thinking behind naming her store Tyeb El Eid, she told TRT World that it's based on the idea of receiving a gift, which makes one feel as fulfilled as one feels after having a lovely feast.

"That is what I wanted others to feel," said Cherine.

"When people come to the store, they tell us that they had forgotten what it's like to smile and laugh and that after stepping in here they feel elated".

The preparations of the small store began before the holy month of Ramadan in 2017.

Tyeb El Eid soon became the first store to offer the idea of free shopping to the needy in Lebanon.

"I opened it on the first day of Ramadan," Cherine said. "We continued. [And since then] the donors kept sending us outfits and we kept taking them to the laundry before putting them up for donation."

Some visitors left a lifelong impression on Cherine. She particularly remembers a dwarf man nicknamed Abu Ali.

"He was very popular in the area. He wanted a red cap and a red shirt. His beautiful laugh and innocence made me give him what he wanted," she said.

By the end of Ramadan, Cherine and her volunteers had donated 7,000 clothes to Beirut's poor and needy people.

Cherine decided to keep the store open and not keep the venue limited to the month of Ramadhan.

Economic difficulties in Lebanon

The monthly cost of running Tyeb El Eid is around $850, which includes paying the rent to the landlord and salary to a permanent employee who attends the visitors during work hours.

With the severe drop of the Lebanese lira against the US dollar and rising inflation, Cherine finds it hard to keep the shop running.

Hard currency has dried up in Lebanon since it slumped into a major financial meltdown in 2019, and people with US dollar accounts have only been able to make withdrawals in Lebanese lira at an exchange rate of 3,900 lira to one US dollar.

"Unfortunately, the state did not provide us with any aid, even though we have become a registered association and we are entitled to an annual aid," said Cherine, who wants to expand her shop and develop a mechanism for distributing clothes.

"The difficult situation of the country increases our daily difficulties. Poverty has increased. I was thinking, for example, of renting a bigger shop. But I backed off."