Laotian police have carried out Asia's biggest-ever single seizure of illegal drugs, finding more than 55 million methamphetamine pills in the back of a beer truck.

UN Office of Drugs and Crime regional representative Jeremy Douglas confirmed the seizure on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country has in recent years been a gateway for drug traffickers moving meth shipments out of Myanmar's troubled Shan state and into Thailand and beyond.

On Wednesday, police stopped a truck carrying beer crates in Laos' northern province of Bokeo, which borders Thailand and Myanmar.

"The 55.6 million meth tablets and 1,537 kg of crystal meth reported by Laos late yesterday is a record for a single seizure in the region," Douglas told AFP news agency.

"It is three times the meth tablets that Laos seized all last year, and close to a third of the crystal meth," he said.

Local media said authorities questioned the driver of the truck – which was ferrying crates of Beerlao – leading them to a nearby house where two men were detained.

Beer maker Lao Brewery issued a statement denying any involvement in the drug smuggling case and insisted it has strict anti-drug policies.

"We are deeply disappointed that our crates have been abused as a cover for illegal activities and will not hesitate to take immediate legal action towards anyone misusing our company's assets," it said.