A banned far-right religious party has prepared to march on Pakistan's capital Islamabad even as authorities vowed to hold them back with force, following deadly clashes the previous day.

Thousands of members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) group had been gathered since Friday on a highway, just outside the eastern city of Lahore, with a series of demands including the release of their imprisoned leader. On Wednesday they began marching north towards Pakistan's capital.

"We have started marching towards Islamabad, police have barricaded the road, but we will remove them," a TLP spokesman said on Thursday.

Deadly clashes with police

Clashes on Wednesday evening killed around four police officers and several TLP members, and wounded dozens.

The country's information minister had said they would be treated with full force as a militant group and not allowed to enter the capital, where shipping containers had been set up to block roads.

"Police from three districts have been called while Rangers are on the alert," a senior police official told Reuters requesting anonymity, referring to paramilitary troops that the government had called on to help contain the protesters, who were blocking Pakistan's busiest highway.