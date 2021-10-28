Addameer, a Palestinian civil rights group, has been the last hope for many Palestinian prisoners convicted in Israel’s controversial military courts.

But it may cease to function soon, as Israel has declared it as a "terrorist" organisation along with five other nonprofits.

Since the early 2000s, Ramallah-based Addameer, which means ‘conscience’, has represented between 15,000 and 20,000 cases of Palestinian political prisoners.

“Addameer plays a crucial role. You have thousands of prisoners, many of them living in acute poverty and who do not have any other means of legal representation,” said Neve Gordon, a professor of international law and human rights, at the Queen Mary University of London.

“The major organisation that can find the loved ones when they are arrested and no one reports where they had been taken and later provides them with pro bono legal representation is Addameer,” he told TRT World.

On October 22, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared the six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organisations, accusing them of having some sort of link with the Popular Front of Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Israel, the US and European Union see PFLP as a terrorist group.

As international pressure mounts on Tel Aviv to reverse its decision, an Israeli delegation is meeting US President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday to take it into confidence.

“Only direct instructions from the White House can force Israel to go back on its decision,” said Gordon. “But I doubt if that’s going to happen.”

Discredit them before a ban

The Israeli authorities have not imposed an outright ban on the six Palestinian NGOs, something that would have drawn severe international backlash.

Instead, Gordon said, Israel is trying to drain the NGOs financially by declaring them terrorist groups as it makes it harder for them to raise funds in the EU and other western countries.

“This is the last stage in the well-orchestrated campaign to stop Palestinian NGOs from both providing assistance to Palestinians on the ground and from channelling information from the occupied territories to Europe and elsewhere about the human rights violations being carried there,” he said.

Besides Addameer, the Palestinian NGOs in the crosshairs include the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, Bisan Center, Al-Haq, Union of Agricultural Work Committees and Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP).