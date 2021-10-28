French authorities have fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified.

The French Sea Ministry said in a statement that the fines on Thursday resulted from new boat checks that are “part of the tightening of controls in the Channel, in the context of discussions on licenses with the United Kingdom and the European Commission.”

“We are reinforcing the checks,” Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin told French radio network.

“One (vessel) was fined for refusing to let the check take place, and the other one didn’t have the right to fish in the zone because it didn’t have a license.”

Girardin said the vessel was detained during routing checks off the northern port of Le Havre overnight.

However, Britain's Environment minister George Eustice said the trawler seized by France did have a licence.

"They were on the list that was provided by the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) initially to the European Union. The European Union therefore did grant a licence," he told parliament.

Troubled waters