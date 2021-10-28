President Kais Saied’s power grab at the expense of the Ennahda-led coalition in Tunisia and the Moroccan Justice and Development Party’s electoral defeat have led several analysts to question whether it signalled the end or the decline of political Islam in the Arab World. The recent wave of resignations from Ennahda made its survival even more difficult.

Ten years after their first election victory in October 2011, the political Islam movement in Tunisia is experiencing an existential challenge and the question remains as to what place is left for it in the country, if at all.

The answer to this question lies in understanding the changing meaning of political Islam in Tunisia and identifying the reasons behind Ennahda’s current crisis, which are political, not ideological. Hence, the future of political Islam in Tunisia will be determined by the evolving political situation as well as Ennahda’s ability to define a new triangle of relations between the party, the movement, and the electorate.

Founded as an Islamic group (jama’a) in the early seventies, the Ennahda Movement had to find ways to compete as a political party in the aftermath of the 2010 revolution. This dilemma was solved in the 2016 General Congress through the concept of “specialisation”, which meant a full-scale transformation of the movement into a political party with religious activism being left to independent civil society.

The movement’s leader, Rached Ghannouchi, has referred to this transformation as the end of political Islam and the beginning of Muslim democracy. However, many Ennahda party members I have talked to in Tunisia also pointed out that “specialisation” does not entail a separation of religion from politics and that the party still retains references to religion. In other words, Ennahda’s approach today signifies a refusal of both theocracy and rigid secularism.

But it is not ideology that stands at the core of the criticism against Ennahda today, as most Tunisians do not seem to approve of a strict secularism that totally ignores religious tenets in governance. Other political actors, including Saied, have previously defended political convictions on religious grounds.

Instead, the party is held responsible for the worsening of the general situation due to successive Ennahda-supported governments’ poor performance in key areas such as the economy or the fight against corruption. Similarly, the resignation of over 100 party figures was motivated primarily by political disagreements rather than an ideological rift.

Possible futures