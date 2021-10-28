Taiwan has confirmed a small number of US troops are present on the island to help with training.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's comments to CNN during an interview aired on Thursday are the first time a Taiwanese leader has publicly made such an admission since the last US garrison left in 1979 when Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Asked how many US troops were in Taiwan, Tsai replied "not as many as people thought".

"We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defence capability," she said.

When asked if she was confident that the United States would help defend Taiwan if necessary against China, Tsai replied: "I do have faith."

The presence of US troops was first confirmed to AFP news agency and other media by a Pentagon official earlier this month.

The confirmation comes as China is sharply increasing military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

