Sudanese security forces have made sweeping arrests of protesters and activists as they sought to extinguish opposition to this week's military coup.

Sudan’s military arrested more members of the country’s civilian leadership on Wednesday after detaining Health Minister Omar El Najeeb and Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas, sources with the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) told Anadolu Agency.

Other officials including the prime minister’s former media adviser, Fayez Seleik, and leading SPA member Ismail Al Taj were among those arrested.

The Sudanese Journalist Network said that around five journalists had beenarrested while others were summoned for investigation by the security organisations.

Hundreds of protesters were seen throwing rocks at security forces dismantling street barricades in Khartoum's eastern district of Burri, according to an AFP correspondent.

In the capital's north, security personnel fired tear gas and rubber bullets at dozens of protesters.

"Police forces have removed all the barricades since Wednesday morning and arrested all the people who stood near them," said Hady Bashir, a protester.

Later Wednesday, the information ministry – still loyal to the deposed government – said security forces were tightening their control of the capital.

"Neighbourhoods and streets have been blockaded by armoured vehicles and men carrying rifles," it said in a statement, alleging also that "women were dragged" to the ground.

"All security on the streets now look like the Bashir-era forces," lamented one protester.

A health official told AFP on Friday that morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman had received the bodies of seven civilians.

Internet services have been largely blocked and civil aviation authorities said Khartoum airport, which has been closed to flights, reopened Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear if any airline scheduled flights to Sudan.

Shops have remained closed following calls for a civil disobedience campaign and pro-democracy movements ratcheted up calls for "million-strong protests" on Saturday.