Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's assistance in encouraging the US to ease sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The request, if fulfilled, would allow Russian companies to take part in the country’s reconstruction, according to an Axios report citing unidentified Israeli authorities.

Moscow is allegedly seeking a trilateral meeting of Russian, Israeli and the US national security advisers to discuss the way forward in Syria.

The report said Putin told Bennett during a meeting in Sochi last week that some Russian companies were afraid to do business in Syria because they could be targeted by US sanctions.