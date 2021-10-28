BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems
Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the technology company, Anova said the convertor just arrived amid a global supply shortage.
Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems
Turkish technology firm Anova develops an indigenous 500 Watt AC/DC converter for helicopter weapon systems. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
October 28, 2021

Turkish technology firm Anova has developed an indigenous AC/DC converter for helicopters' weapon systems. 

There are currently supply problems for this kind of products on a global scale, says Ibrahim Altunsoy, an electronic design manager at the company.

READ MORE: Turkey’s unmanned attack helicopter exhibited for first time

Altunsoy reports that Anova successfully produced a 2,500-watt modular AC/DC convertor, the first of its kind in the world, adding the 500-watt models will be on the market this year.

RECOMMENDED

While the delivery time for foreign supplied AC/DC converters takes 30-40 weeks, deliveries of domestic supplies only take 4-6 weeks, he said.

Altunsoy added that convertors will also be available for ships, submarines and electric-powered rail vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar