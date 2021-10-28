South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reported a 28 per cent jump in its operating profit on Thursday, despite global supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic.

The world's top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach $13.5 billion for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung's sales rose 10 per cent on-year to a record 74 trillion won ($63 billion) amid strong performance from its memory chip division thanks to sustained global demand.

The company said "favourable market conditions continued in the memory market" resulting in "robust sales".

"The Memory Business saw a significant improvement in earnings with record quarterly bit shipment, as well as the second-highest revenue for DRAM (memory chips)," it said in a statement.

Operating profits generated from its semiconductor business accounted for over 60 per cent of the total, illustrating a significant role the division plays to the sprawling group.

The firm acknowledged it would continue to be affected by supply shortages for memory chips, noting "a longer-than-expected component supply issue may need to be monitored."

