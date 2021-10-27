Fifty-nine years ago, a senior Russian submarine officer, Vasili Alexandrovich Arkhipov, refused to fire a nuclear torpedo at an American aircraft carrier and likely prevented a third world war and nuclear destruction.

It was an era when the two greatest world powers, the US and Soviet Union, were at the brink of war over the presence of Soviet nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles off the coast of Florida.

The premier of the Soviet Union at the time, Nikita Khrushchev, while promising to defend Cuba with the USSR's military, may have miscalculated how severe the US' reaction would be.

In July 1962, after learning about Soviet Union's missile shipments to Cuba and the construction of new military facilities there with the help of Soviet technicians, US President John F Kennedy declared a naval blockade of Cuba.

By October 27, 1962, the tension between the two sides had spiked to a point where US warships began dropping explosives on a Soviet submarine B-59 after it was spotted in the Caribbean by the American navy.

The US Navy tried to force the submarine to rise to the surface but they were not aware of the fact that the B-59 was laced with a nuclear-tipped torpedo with roughly the power of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.

There were four Soviet submarines carrying the same bomb and the commander of each was empowered to act and use them without getting direct orders from Moscow in case of a threat.

The crew of the B-59 was exhausted after travelling for almost a month. They failed to keep themselves up to date with the latest developments as some technical issues resulted in a lack of communication with Moscow.

With US forces dropping depth charges, the B-59 crew faced a new wave of explosions. It was then that Valentin Savitsky surmised that the nuclear war had already started between his country and the US. He ordered the firing of the B-59’s biggest weapon, the ten kiloton nuclear torpedo to target the giant aircraft carrier, the USS Randolf which was leading the US task force.