Mosques vandalised in India in 'revenge' for Bangladesh violence
Hindu groups attacked mosques, ransacked shops and homes owned by Muslims in Indian state of Tripura a week after anti-Hindu riots left seven people dead in Bangladesh over defamatory footage shared on social media.
At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 27, 2021

Indian security forces have guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media.

At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

Tripura has a 850-km-long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month.

The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.

Hindus make up about 10 percent of Bangladesh's population. But the minority community has often fallen victim to communal violence in the country of 169 million.

Bangladesh police have said they arrested about 500 suspects in connection with attacks on Hindu temples and other properties.

They include a Muslim who allegedly placed the Koran on the knee of the Hindu idol.

