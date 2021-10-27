World leaders, civil society groups and environmental activists will converge in Glasgow starting on Sunday October 31 for the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties, or COP26.

Ahead of the key climate negotiations, TRT World has put together some key terminology to highlight the stakes for the Global South.

COP26

Let’s start with the basics. This will be the 26th gathering of world leaders and civil society delegates of countries that have signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COPs bring those signatory governments together once a year to find common ground and set out a roadmap for global action to address climate change.

UNFCCC

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change entered into force on 21 March 1994 and has near-universal membership. The 197 countries that have ratified it are the “parties” to the Convention. Its aims are ambitious, namely to stabilise emissions "at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system." However, it doesn’t set out how to achieve that goal, leaving the task to the yearly COP negotiations instead.

Paris Agreement

It’s on everyone’s lips, but what exactly is the Paris Agreement?

Adopted at COP21 in Paris in 2015, it’s a legally-binding international treaty on climate change that aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The treaty works in five-year cycles of action with supposedly incrementally ambitious goals to limit global warming.

NDCs

Nationally Determined Contributions, known as NDCs, are each country’s climate commitments to reach those Paris Agreement goals. In other words, each country sets its own emissions reduction targets and puts forward some details of how it intends to meet them. These are updated every five years, making this COP particularly important.

The last submitted targets in Paris in 2015 would result in catastrophic warming of over 3 degrees Celsius. Because rich countries are far bigger emitters than developing countries, their governments are under greater pressure to submit ambitious targets. G20 nations are responsible for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and yet the targets submitted so far for COP26 fall short of reaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal. It’s worth keeping in mind too that emissions are not static and that so-called “carbon leakage” still takes place through global trade, for instance.

WIM