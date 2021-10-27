Israel has advanced plans for building more than 3,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a military spokesman said, a day after the US forcefully criticised such construction.

Israel Civil Administration's high planning committee gave the final green light to 1,800 West Bank settler homes and initial approval for another 1,344.

The locations of the homes — some proposed, others already built — that were approved on Wednesday were spread across the occupied West Bank, from the suburbs of Jerusalem to new neighbourhoods of settlements deep inside the territory.

"The behaviour of the Israeli government under Naftali Bennett is no less extreme than what it had been under Benjamin Netanyahu," Bassam al Salhe, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said.

"The US administration has words, and no deeds, to change the policy that had been put in place by Trump," Salhe said.

READ MORE:Israelis break ground on new neighbourhood in occupied West Bank

Settler colonialism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Israeli settlement plans in a phone call with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz after Israel advanced plans for the settlement expansion, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

Blinken also voiced concerns over the settlement plan.