Three Pakistani police officers have been killed and 70 others have been wounded at a rally of the banned group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Eight of those wounded were in critical condition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, adding that paramilitary troops in the country's eastern province of Punjab had been called on to help manage the situation for the next 60 days

The clash broke out on Wednesday at a rally of the banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on a highway in Sheikhupura district just outside the eastern city of Lahore, a spokesman for the Punjab police said.

"TLP activists used SMG, AK 47 and pistols to target police officials," the spokesman said.

The group said two of their activists were also killed.